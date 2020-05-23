Image Source : PTI Eid Ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 25 as moon could not be sighted today: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

Eid Ul Fitr to be celebrated on May 25 as moon could not be sighted today, Delhi's Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Saturday. He said it is important that we take precautions and maintain social distancing. "We should stay away from shaking hands and hugging. We should follow govt's guidelines."

The celebration, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, marks the end of the 30 days of roza or fasting observed in the month of Ramzan. As the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end, Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020.

The celebration of Ramzan is marked on different dates in different places, based on the moon sighting.

Usually, the celebration in India is marked a day after the Eid is celebrated in the United Arab Emirates.

