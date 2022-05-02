Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other politicians extend greetings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslim devotees break their days fast on the last day of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, ahead of Eid al-Fitr, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders extended greetings to the people on ocassion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The festival will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. The Shawwal moon was sighted in Hyderabad on Monday. Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the 9th Islamic holy month. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious festival usher in the spirit of love, and unite us all in the bond of brotherhood and harmony", Gandhi tweeted on the eve of Eid.

"Tomorrow, the festival of Eid will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Eid Mubarak to all of you", Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also extended his well wishes to the people.

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing a blessed Eid to those already celebrating today & those in India who will mark the auspicious occasion tomorrow", Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished the people through his official twitter handle.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also greeted the people. "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to everyone. May this festival further the spirit of compassion and humanity."

Meanwhile, the Kerala government declared May 3 a public holiday for offices and educational institutions on Eid-Ul-Fitr. It had earlier declared May 2 as holiday to mark the end of the Ramzan season.

