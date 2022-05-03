Eid: Police disallows Namaz on roads in Jabalpur, clerics appeal community to limit themselves to mosques

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Devotees offer namaz at Fatehpuri Masjid, to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Jabalpur: Namaz will not be read on the streets in the city this year on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The Jabalpur Police and Masjid Committee have unanimously decided that now Eid Nawaz will not be read on the road. The decision was taken after holding a peace committee meeting. The Eid prayers will be offered inside the mosques in two shifts.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other politicians extend greetings

Eid prayers on the road have caused traffic snarls in the city. The police and the Masjid Committee deliberated on the issue and took the decision, keeping in view that the general public should not face any problem.

Jama Masjid Committee has decided that the first Namaz will be offered at 9 am and the second namaz at 10:30 a.m. The Masjid Committee will also help with the police administration to run the traffic system smoothly.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Tension prevails in Jodhpur after violent clashes; internet services shut | Watch Video

Latest India News