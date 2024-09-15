Traffic advisory issued in Delhi ahead of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions | CHECK ROUTES

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Traffic disruptions are expected across several parts of Delhi on September 16 due to processions marking Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, according to a police advisory issued on Sunday. This occasion commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The central Delhi procession, beginning at 11 a.m., will travel from Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid. The route includes Pahari Dhiraj, Chowk Bara Tooti, Sadar Bazar, Qutub Road, Lahori Gate, Khari Baoli, Masjid Fatehpuri, Katra Bariyan, Farash Khana, Lal Kuan, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Chawri Bazar, and finally Chowk Jama Masjid. Due to this procession, significant traffic congestion is anticipated on Rani Jhansi Road, Chandni Chowk Road, Bara Hindu Rao Road, SPM Marg, Khari Baoli Marg, Hare Ram Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, and Jama Masjid Road.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawri Bazar, and surrounding areas.

In northwest Delhi, another procession will occur from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting from Madarsa Nizamia E Block, near Samrat Cinema in Shakurpur.

A south Delhi procession, running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., will move from Pare Wali Masjid in Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur, to Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki in Mehrauli via Andheria Mod, MG Road, and Kalka Das Marg.

East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar and Kalyanpuri will also see a procession, which will start from the 27 Block Trilok Puri bus stand and cover areas including Pocket 2 Mayur Vihar, Karbala Kotla Village, Gurjar Bhawan, Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, Acharya Niketan Road, and back to Trilok Puri bus stand. It will pass through Shashi Garden, Old Patparganj Police Station Road, Bapu Nature, Alkon Public School, Jeevan Anmol Hospital, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Karbala Kotla Village, Gurjar Bhawan, Kurkreja Nursing Home, and Acharya Niketan Road.

Additional processions across other parts of the national capital will also contribute to ongoing traffic issues. The police advise avoiding the affected road stretches. Commuters heading to major transit points such as New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT, and the airport were asked to allow extra time for potential delays.

(With inputs from PTI)

