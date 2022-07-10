Follow us on Image Source : ANI BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on occasion of Eid-Al-Adha

Eid-Al-Adha 2022: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border today. Speaking to news agency ANI, BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh said, "On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, BSF has offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari Border. This is a traditional gesture between two border guarding forces. This also symbolises our tradition, goodwill and peace."

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. Eid Al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

The history of this occasion traces back to 4,000 years ago when Allah appeared in Prophet Abraham's dream asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most.

As per the legends, the Prophet was about to sacrifice his son Isaac when an angel appeared and stopped him from doing so. He was told that God was convinced of his love for him and hence was allowed to make something else as a 'great sacrifice'.

