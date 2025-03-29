Eid 2025 moon sighting in India: Date, timings and Saudi Arabia's Eid Al Fitr announcement Eid 2025: India will be celebrating Eid on Monday. According to the customs of the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri, the official confirmation about Eid Al Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is spotted.

Eid 2025 moon sighting: As the holy month of Ramzan 2025 draws to a close, millions of Muslims across the globe turn their eyes towards the night sky, eagerly awaiting the glimpse of the crescent moon. This celestial event is, however, celebrated at different time and dates across the world, with Saudi Arabia announcing the sighting of the Shawwal crescent on Saturday. In an official notification, it was announced that the Arab country will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Sunday (March 30)

"Eid Al Fitr 1446/2025 is tomorrow: Sunday, 30 March 2025. The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1446 was SEEN in Saudi Arabia today; subsequently, tomorrow is the beginning of the month of Shawwal 1446," the Haramain Sharifain posted on X.

Moon sighting in India

Meanwhile, India will be celebrating Eid on Monday (March 31). According to the customs of the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri, the official confirmation about Eid Al Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is spotted.

India usually celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia, as the crescent moon is first sighted in the Gulf nation, some parts of India, and a few Western nations.

Gulf to celebrate Eid on Sunday

The holy month of Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted. Taking the lead, Saudi Arabia declared that Sunday will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr after observers spotted the Shawwal crescent earlier on Saturday evening.

Similarly, the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced on Saturday evening that the crescent moon was sighted and Sunday will be the first day of Eid in Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates’ Moon Sighting Committee also announced Sunday as the first day of Eid. Most Gulf countries are likely to follow the confirmation with their own announcements.