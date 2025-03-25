Eid 2025: BJP to distribute 'Saugat-e-Modi' Kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across country Eid 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month in which Muslims fast from earthly pleasures and devote themselves to Allah's teachings.

Eid 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha is launching the 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign to support 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid by distributing special kits. The initiative, kicking off from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship.

The campaign aims to ensure that economically weaker Muslim families can celebrate Eid without difficulties. As part of this effort, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach and assist those in need.

What is vision of 'Saugat-e-Modi'?

BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui highlighted the broader vision of the 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign, stating that it will extend support not only during Ramzan and Eid but also for other significant occasions like Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year. Additionally, Eid Milan celebrations will be organised at the district level.

Yasir Zilani, the national media in-charge of the Minority Morcha, explained that the initiative aims to promote welfare schemes among the Muslim community while strengthening political outreach for the BJP and NDA.

The campaign is particularly significant as it focuses on the occasions of Ramzan and Eid. Under this campaign, the BJP Minority Morcha plans to reach out to 32 lakh Muslim families and collaborate with 3 thousand mosques. The kits distributed under the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign will contain a variety of items. Along with food items, the kits will include clothes, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. Women's kits will contain fabric for suits, while men's kits will include kurta-pyjamas. According to sources, the cost of each kit will be around 500 to 600 rupees.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam's happiest festivals, celebrating the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This auspicious event is a time for appreciation, reflection, and celebration. As the crescent moon appears, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome a day filled with prayers, feasts, and meaningful reunions with loved ones.

The Islamic lunar calendar determines the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Because the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location, the festival is projected to take place on March 30 or March 31 in Middle Eastern and Western countries, but in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries, Eid is likely to fall on March 31 or April 1, 2025.

(With ANI inputs)

