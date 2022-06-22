Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE How this Edutech startup is helping village students realise their higher study dreams

Edutech startup: In an innovative initiative, an Edutech startup is helping students from villages pursue their dreams of higher study. In the form of an online platform, this startup provides a virtual learning experience for students. The platform has time and again demonstrated that through invention and originality, anyone can achieve success regardless of their age.

The platform relates to a large number of students with varying needs, subject knowledge, and makes valueable teaching judgements quickly. The startup is led by Deepak Gupta, the founder and chairman. He is also the head of junior DPS.

His strong sense of good rule of law and consciousness has pushed his wise judgement in introducing a variety of global inputs across Junior DPS' organisational footprint.

Deepak Gupta had started his educational career as a solo teacher over a decade ago. Soon after then, he proceeded a one-of-a-kind outreach approach that worked successfully and propelled him to greater heights. His goal is to make Junior DPS one of the world's most successful preschools.

His early years as a teacher and instructor have never stopped him from pursuing his dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. He posses a wide range of technical skills, is also a business enthusiast who believes in sharing what he has learned with the rest of the world.

