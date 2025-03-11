Dharmendra Pradhan refutes Stalin's allegations on PM-SHRI Schools, shares Tamil Nadu govt's consent letter On Monday, while replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme in the Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

A day after the political slugfest in the Lok Sabha over the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a consent letter sent to the Ministry of Education by the Tamil Nadu government. He said that DMK MPs and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth doesn’t bother knocking when it comes crashing down.

Taking to X, Pradhan shared the consent letter of the Tamil Nadu government and said that the DMK MPs and CM Stalin accused him of misleading the Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu’s consent for the establishment of PM-SHRI Schools.

He added that he stands by his statement. "I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024," the education minister added.

"The DMK dispensation led by Hon’ble CM Stalin have a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit," he added.

He also asked the DMK as to why it has changed its stance. "Why this sudden change of stance on NEP? Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK’s political fortunes. This retrograde politics of DMK is a great disservice to the bright future of Tamil Nadu and its students," Pradhan said.

In his post, Pradhan also urged Stalin to prioritise children's interest. "I humbly request Hon’ble CM to not view NEP 2020 from a political lens. Please prioritise interest of our children in Tamil Nadu over political gains," Pradhan urged.

'Opposition to NEP exposes hypocrisy': Education Minister

In another post, Pradhan lashed out at DMK, saying that their "latest cacophony on language imposition and its stance on NEP’s three-language formula exposes their hypocrisy." He added that the opposition to NEP 2020 has nothing to do with Tamil pride, language and culture. Instead, it has everything to do with gaining political dividends, Pradhan added.

He quoted the UDISE+ data, which shows a drop of 19.05 lakh enrolments in Tamil Medium from 2018-19 to 2023-24.