ED takes big action against Myntra, registers case under FEMA in alleged violation of FDI guidelines

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday registered a FEMA case against Flipkart-backed e-commerce platform Myntra, linked companies and directors for FDI "contravention" of over Rs 1,654 crore.

Complaint filed under Section 16(3) of FEMA

The ED said that the complaint has been filed under Section 16(3) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act after the federal agency received "credible information" that Myntra Designs Private Limited, whose brand name is Myntra, and its related companies are doing multi-brand retail trade in the guise of "wholesale cash and carry".

This is in alleged violation of extant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) guidelines, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The case has been registered against the Bengaluru-headquartered Myntra, its linked companies and its directors.

What is the matter?

The probe agency said it had received information that Myntra and its associated companies were doing Multi-Brand Retail Trading (MBRT) in the name of 'wholesale cash and carry' business, in violation of the foreign investment (FDI) policy applicable in India.

According to investigation by the probe agency, Myntra showed that it was doing wholesale business, and on this basis foreign investment of more than Rs 1654 crore was taken. But in reality, Myntra sold all its products to Vector E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd., which sold them in retail to general customers.

Know all about the scam by Myntra?

Myntra and Vector E-Commerce are both companies of the same group. B2B (business to business) was shown by sending goods from one company to another and then another company of the same group converted it into B2C (business to customer) by selling it to common customers.

The purpose of this was to legally show wholesale business, but in reality retail business should be done.

Where was the law violated?

According to the FDI policy, a wholesale company can sell only up to 25% of the goods to another company of its group. But Myntra sold 100% of the goods to its own group company Vector, which is a direct violation of the law.

In this way, Myntra and its associated companies have violated Section 6(3)(b) of FEMA and FDI policies (01.04.2010 and 01.10.2010). Due to this, ED has filed a complaint before the Adjudicating Authority under section 16(3) of FEMA.

Actually, the allegation is that Myntra violated the rules by doing multi-brand retail business, while they took foreign investment of more than Rs 1654 crore by calling it a wholesale business. Now ED has started legal action in this case.