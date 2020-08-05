Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY ED summons Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case. She has been asked to appear on Friday (August 8). Earlier ED had lodged a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Sushant Singh Rajput's family had accused Rhea of taking Rs 15 crore from the late actor.

Earlier in the day, the Centre issued a notification asking the CBI to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A copy of the notification has been sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking it to probe the case.

The move comes after the Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe to the Centre in the sensational case at the request of Rajput’s father.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

While hearing a case in connection with the actor's death, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the truth behind the death of the "gifted and talented artist" should come out.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Bihar government’s recommendation has been accepted and the case has been transferred to the CBI.

Bihar police had registered a case against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Besides Chakraborty, the others named in the FIR are three of her relatives -- Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shobhik Chakraborty, and two others – Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

The registration of the case led to a turf war between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over jurisdiction of investigation.

Maharashtra government has said it will file its reply after the apex court, while hearing a plea by Rhea Chakraborty in the case, directed the Mumbai Police to place before it the status report of the probe conducted so far.

(With inpiuts from agencies)

