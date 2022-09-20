ED seizes Rs 1 cr worth US dollars from passenger at Kolkata airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Enforcement Directorate informed that it seized approximately Rs 1 crore worth US Dollars from a passenger on Monday.

Kolkata International Airport: The Enforcement Directorate informed that it seized approximately Rs 1 crore worth of US Dollars from a passenger on Monday. The customs department at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport initially checked the passenger, Sangeeta Devi, on September 16, after they had found out that she was carrying a large amount of foreign currency.

The agency said in a statement that the Customs department insinuated the ED and its officials recovered 1,300 currency notes of USD 100 from her. "Sangeeta Devi failed to provide the source of the foreign exchange (USD) found in her possession and the purpose of traveling with such a huge amount of foreign exchange," the ED said. "On her failure to provide any explanation for the possession of the huge foreign currency worth Rs 1.03 crore, the same was seized," it said.

