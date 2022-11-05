Delhi excise policy: ED raids my PA's residence, arrested him, claims Manish Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sisodia's PA questioned by ED

Delhi liquor case: Enforcement Directorate on Saturday recorded a statement of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Personnel Assistant in money laundering case linked to scrapped excise policy, said the official.

However, Sisodia claimed that his PA was arrested by the officials. He tweeted, "They got my house raided by false FIR, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me. Today, they did not find anything in ED's raid carried out at my PA's house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away. BJP people! So much fear of losing the election.."

Aam Aadmi Party government is in soup due to high profile liquor policy case which drew CBI’s FIR on 15 people including Sisodia.

The case became a major flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janta Party and AAP.

AAP vs BJP over liquor policy

As ED, CBI stepped up the investigation in the case, BJP and AAP also intensified the political battle in the national capital. Attack and counter attacks are underway in the political circle. After Ma

Sisodia, who was questioned for over nine hours on October 14 at the CBI headquarters in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam, had claimed that he was offered the chief minister's post if he quit the AAP.

Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, said the allegations by Sisodia, an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case, should be seen as a "shameless" attempt to "influence" the probe. Mishra hit back at the AAP leader and said, "I challenge Sisodia to face a narco or a lie detector test to find out the truth or (he should) take back his statement against the CBI and tender an apology by the evening," Mishra told reporters.

The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman and AAP volunteer Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

