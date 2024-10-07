ED raids Punjab AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in money laundering case, Manish Sisodia reacts

Follow us on Image Source : X AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to a land fraud case, official sources said. They said the house of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab in Gurugram (Haryana) is being searched apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana.

About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched, they said. Premises linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and another person, Chandra Shekhar Agrawal, in Jalandhar are also among the locations being searched. "I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered," Sanjeev he posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party. "Since this morning, ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. In the last two years, they have raided Arvind Kejriwal's house, my house, Sanjay Singh's house, Satyendra Jain's house... nothing was found anywhere. But Modiji's agencies are engaged with full dedication in making fake cases one after the other. These people will go to any extent to break the Aam Aadmi Party. ," former deputy CM said on X.

But no matter how much they try, the Aam Aadmi Party people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared, he posted.