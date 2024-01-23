Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
ED raids 18 locations in several states in HUDA refund scam case probe

HUDA is now known as 'Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran'. The role of at least six officials of the HUDA is under scanner of the agency.

Chandigarh
January 23, 2024
Representative image

Chandigarh: HUDA refund scam case: Probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fake refund scam in the HUDA. 

Raids at 18 locations

Officials from the federal probe agency are conducting searches at approximately 18 premises in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, and Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

The investigation is related to an ED case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is linked to an alleged Rs 70 crore fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

HUDA, now known as 'Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran,' is currently under scrutiny, with at least six officials of the organization being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, as per news agency PTI.

