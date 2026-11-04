ED raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora days after she gets ticket for 2027 Punjab elections

Moga:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Punjab's Moga, triggering fresh attention in the state's political circles ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Arora, who represents the Moga Assembly constituency, was reportedly present at her residence when the officials reached the spot.

Arora represents the Moga Assembly constituency and also serves as the president of the AAP's Punjab women's wing. The ED action comes at a politically significant time, as the AAP has already announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Arora has been fielded again from the Moga constituency in the party's initial list.

ED searches AAP MLA's two residences in Moga

According to the information, ED officials reached the two residential premises and began their search operations. The legislator was reportedly questioned by the officials during the course of the action.

The agency team reportedly travelled from Shimla to Moga for the operation. Security personnel have been deployed outside both properties to maintain order while the searches are underway. However, the ED has not yet issued an official statement detailing the scope or findings of the searches.

Why has the ED raided Amandeep Kaur Arora's residences?

The precise reason behind the searches remains unclear. The agency has not publicly disclosed the case under investigation or the allegations, if any, that prompted the action.

There is also no confirmed information about any seizure or recovery from the two properties. The searches were continuing at the time of reporting, and further details are awaited.

Who is AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora?

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora is the sitting AAP MLA from Moga and also heads the party's women's wing in Punjab. She holds an important organisational position within the party alongside her role as an elected representative.

The AAP has recently announced her candidature from Moga in its first list for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, backing her for another electoral contest from the constituency. The ED searches come shortly after the party announced her renomination.

(Inputs from Deepak Singla)

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