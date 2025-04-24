ED raids 8 locations in money laundering case linked to FIITJEE centres in Delhi-NCR According to ED sources, the searches are being conducted at both residential premises of key conspirators, including one of the main promoters, DK Goel, as well as several office locations.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched search operations at eight locations across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving promoters and owners of the prominent coaching institute, FIITJEE.

According to ED sources, the searches are being conducted at both residential premises of key conspirators, including one of the main promoters, DK Goel, as well as several office locations. The action follows multiple FIRs registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, which accused the institute’s management of financial misconduct.

The investigation stems from the abrupt closure of several FIITJEE coaching centres across the country in January 2025, which left thousands of students and parents in distress. Many parents alleged they had made full advance payments for the academic year, only to find the centres shuttered without any notice or explanation.

Preliminary findings suggest that funds collected from parents and students may have been diverted for personal gains or routed to other unrelated entities, violating financial and ethical norms.

With the future of nearly 12,000 students hanging in the balance, the ED’s ongoing probe aims to uncover the extent of fund misappropriation and bring those responsible to justice.

Further details are awaited as the raids continue