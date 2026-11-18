New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (November 18) approached the Supreme Court, challenging the interim bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, with the agency seeking an urgent hearing.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju urged the court to take up the plea urgently and sought an order maintaining the status quo. However, the bench remarked, "Heavens are not going to fall. Let him be on interim bail."

SC to hear matter tomorrow

He questioned the High Court's findings, which suggested that the grounds for arrest were not communicated to Azam Khan and that the investigation was conducted with mala fide intent.

The ED requested an immediate hearing and sought an order to maintain the status quo.

The Supreme Court said the matter would be listed for hearing on November 19.

According to ED sources, the agency has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Allahabad High Court's order granting interim bail to Khan.

The sources added that Raju informed the Chief Justice that the ED had not been given an opportunity to file a comprehensive counter-affidavit.

Allahabad HC grants interim bail in ED case

On November 17, the Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case, holding that the ED failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.

The order was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh after hearing the former Uttar Pradesh minister's plea challenging his arrest by the probe agency on October 31 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khan's arrest had come merely hours after he was released from the Rampur Jail after receiving bail in the alleged dual PAN cards case. According to the probe agency, the money laundering case was registered against Khan after the ED took cognisance of the 58 first information reports (FIRs) that were registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him and his associates.

But during its hearing, the high court observed that the mandatory procedure to arrest Khan was not followed by the ED. Also, it noted that the written grounds for Khan's arrest were not provided to him. Thereby, he was granted interim bail by the court.

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