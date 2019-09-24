Sharad Pawar booked by ED in money laundering case

Image Source : FILE NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked former Union Minister Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Money laundering allegations are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-Operative Bank. The volume of the alleged scam is Rs 25 thousand crore. Those booked along with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar include officials and chairmen of Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank.

ED officials told PTI that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, was registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank.

The registration of the case comes at a time when assembly polls are due in the state next month.

(More to follow)

Also Read | 'ED is Yedi,' tweets Maharashtra Youth Congress chief after FIR against Sharad Pawar

Watch | Devendra Fadnavis Exclusive: We are aiming to win atleast 220 seats in Maharashtra Assembly Poll