ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in money laundering case linked to defence dealer The chargesheet has been submitted in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. According to sources, Vadra’s statement was recorded under the PMLA in July.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Robert Vadra in the money laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The chargesheet has been submitted in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.

Vadra’s statement was recorded under the PMLA in July. He faced more than five hours of questioning by the ED, with his wife Priyanka Gandhi—Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad—accompanying him to the agency’s office.

ED officials, cited by PTI, earlier said Vadra might be summoned again as he was reportedly 'unable' to answer several questions concerning his financial associations with Sanjay Bhandari and members of Bhandari’s family.

This is not the first time the agency has called him in connection with the matter. Vadra had been issued two summonses in June, but he requested postponements—first citing health issues and later travelling abroad with permission from a local court.

The businessman is currently under investigation in three separate money-laundering cases, two of which involve alleged irregularities in land transactions. In April, he had already appeared before the ED for three consecutive days in relation to a 2008 Haryana land deal probe.

He is also being scrutinised in another case concerning alleged financial misconduct linked to a land deal in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

No possibility of split in Congress: Vadra on PM Modi’s remark

Responding to PM Modi’s remark over potential split in Congress, Robert Vadra on Monday said that there was no possibility of any division within the Congress following its poor performance in the Bihar assembly elections. He emphasised that party leaders and members of the Opposition alliance would remain united.

“Whatever the Prime Minister says, there will be no split in the Congress. Everyone in the Congress and the Opposition alliance is united,” he said.