Sahara India scam: ED files chargesheet against Subrata Roy, son and wife declared fugitive The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against Sahara India, its founder Subrata Roy and its key officials, including Subrata Roy and his family, in a Rs 1.74 lakh crore financial scam involving millions of investors.

Kolkata:

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Sahara Group’s financial irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Sahara India, its founder Subrata Roy, his family members, and senior officials of the company. The charge sheet, filed in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata, pertains to a massive financial scam allegedly amounting to a staggering Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

Sahara India scam: Over Rs 1.74 lakh crore allegedly misappropriated

The charge sheet accuses Sahara India and its affiliates of committing large-scale fraud involving millions of investors. The company, which promised high returns to its investors, reportedly took money from crores of individuals but failed to return the promised amounts. Among those named in the charge sheet are key figures such as Subrata Roy’s wife, Sapna Roy, his son, Sushanto Roy, and other senior officials, including JP Verma and Anil Abraham. These individuals are alleged to have played pivotal roles in the fraudulent practices.

Subrata Roy's son declared fugitive

In a significant twist, the Enforcement Directorate has declared Subrata Roy's son, Sushanto Roy, a fugitive in connection with the scam. Despite multiple summons and attempts by the ED to question him, Sushanto Roy has reportedly failed to appear. As a result, the ED is pursuing a non-bailable warrant against him to compel his appearance before the court. His evasion of authorities has raised concerns, as he remains one of the key figures in the investigation.

A high-return promise turns into a massive scam

The modus operandi of Sahara India involved attracting investors by offering unusually high returns on their investments, luring people with promises of guaranteed profits. However, the company failed to repay the funds, leading to significant financial losses for investors, many of whom had invested their life savings. The fraudulent practices have impacted millions of small investors, who are now facing the consequences of the company’s mismanagement and deceit.

The ED's investigation has revealed that the Sahara Group allegedly misappropriated a massive sum of Rs 1.74 lakh crore. This case has gained widespread attention due to the scale of the scam and the involvement of prominent individuals linked to the company, including Subrata Roy and his family members.

ED's search operations and asset attachments

In its relentless pursuit of justice, the Enforcement Directorate has carried out extensive search operations across multiple cities in July and August 2025. These raids were part of the investigation into various entities affiliated with the Sahara Group. As part of its crackdown, the ED has also attached significant assets, including 707 acres of land, which are believed to be proceeds of crime generated by the Sahara Group.

Over 500 FIRs filed against Sahara entities

In a further blow to the group, the ED has filed more than 500 FIRs against Sahara entities under the PMLA. The numerous charges highlight the extensive nature of the financial misconduct and the wide-reaching impact of the scam, which has now become one of the largest in India’s history.

Investigation Into Humara India Cooperative Society

While the charge sheet filed in Kolkata primarily pertains to the broader Sahara Group’s misappropriation, the ED is also tracing funds from other avenues connected to the group. Notably, the ED has focused on the Humara India Cooperative Society, where it has uncovered over Rs 24,000 crore in collected funds. The ongoing investigation into this cooperative society further underscores the scale of Sahara's fraudulent operations, which spanned multiple sectors and impacted countless individuals across the country.