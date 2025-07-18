ED cracks down on ‘Changur Baba’: Properties worth Rs 40 crore seized across Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai According to Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the gang operated for over 15 years and used a variety of manipulative tactics, including honey-trapping, administrative pressure, targeting minors, and enlisting influential individuals to facilitate conversions.

Balrampur:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized documents related to multiple properties associated with self-styled spiritual leader Changur Baba. The crackdown is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities and money laundering linked to Baba and his close associates.

Baba’s home and associates under scanner

The properties seized include-

Changur Baba’s personal residence

His son’s house

Properties owned by his close confidants, Naveen and Neetu

According to ED sources, these properties are suspected to be proceeds of crime and are likely to be officially attached soon under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Properties worth Rs 40 crore seized so far

Officials estimate that the total value of the seized assets is around ₹40 crore. The ED has reportedly recovered a substantial number of documents during today's searches, shedding light on a broader network of undisclosed assets.

Major revelation in Changur Baba’s religious conversion racket

A major breakthrough has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the religious conversion racket linked to Changur Baba. During searches conducted at 14 locations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a crucial lead was uncovered from the mobile phone of Shehzad Sheikh, a close associate of Naveen- Baba’s trusted aide. Investigators found a photo of Croatia’s currency, Kuna, on Shehzad’s phone, indicating possible international connections in the conversion racket.

The discovery has raised suspicions that foreign currency may have been used in the religious conversion operations. ED is now thoroughly analysing the mobile phone data for further evidence. Top ED sources reiterated that all properties linked to Changur Baba are believed to be proceeds of crime and are set to be attached under legal provisions. However, sources also noted that the Uttar Pradesh government may preemptively demolish some of these properties using bulldozers- a tactic commonly seen in recent state crackdowns.

Searches continue in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai

Search operations are still underway in multiple locations across Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. ED officials confirm that further seizures and action may follow, depending on the findings.

Proceeds of crime or bulldozer targets?

Top ED sources state that all the properties connected to Changur Baba are believed to be derived from illegal means. While ED prepares to attach them legally, officials hinted that the Uttar Pradesh government might act even before legal attachment—by demolishing them using bulldozers, a reference to the state's now-familiar crackdown method against illegal properties.

This case adds to the growing list of high-profile spiritual figures under scrutiny for financial misconduct, revealing how faith and fraud often intertwine.