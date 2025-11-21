ED conducts searches at 40 locations against coal mafias in Jharkhand and West Bengal These search operations pertain to several major cases of coal theft and smuggling, covering the matters of Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, LB Singh, and Amar Mandal. The collective scale of the cases involves significant coal pilferage/theft, resulting in a massive financial loss to the government.

Ranchi:

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at various locations in a coordinated money laundering case action against the coal mafia in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The ED said more than 40 premises in the two states are being covered as part of the action under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

ED searches at 18 locations in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the ED searched about 18 locations as part of the investigation related to coal theft and smuggling. The locations of entities named Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, L B Singh, and Amar Mandal are being covered.

These search operations pertain to several major cases of coal theft and smuggling, covering the matters of Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, LB Singh, and Amar Mandal. The collective scale of the cases involves significant coal pilferage/theft, resulting in a massive financial loss to the government estimated to be hundreds of crores.

ED searches at 24 locations in West Bengal

In West Bengal, about 24 premises in Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah and Kolkata districts are being covered as part of an investigation into alleged illegal mining, transportation and storage of coal, they said.

