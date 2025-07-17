ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal case, attaches assets worth Rs 37.6 crore The Enforcement Directorate has attached 43 properties worth Rs 37.64 crore in connection with a land fraud case involving Robert Vadra and his firm Skylight Hospitality. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent purchase of land in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village in 2008.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 43 immovable properties valued at over Rs 37.64 crore in connection with the Shikohpur land deal case allegedly involving Robert Vadra and his associated entities, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency issued the provisional attachment order on July 16, 2025, targeting assets linked to Vadra and his firm Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acres of land in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village (Sector 83), acquired from Omkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd on February 12, 2008.

According to an FIR filed by Gurugram Police (No. 288) on September 1, 2018, the land was purchased using forged documents, and Vadra is accused of leveraging his personal influence to obtain a commercial licence for the property.

On July 17, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi against 11 individuals and entities. Those named include Robert Vadra, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Satyanand Yaji, Kawal Singh Virk, and Omkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd.

However, the court is yet to take cognisance of the charges, meaning it has not yet decided whether to proceed with the trial against the accused.