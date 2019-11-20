ED attaches Rs 117-cr assets of man who conned Mysore Maharaja's taxidermist

The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 117 crore of a person, who allegedly cheated a British taxidermist of the Maharaja of Mysore, the central agency said on Wednesday. It issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of assets of Michael Flyod Eshwer, a horse trainer.

The properties attached include 70 "invaluable" animal trophies, furniture made of rosewood, a house in Mysuru and a coffee plant in Wayanad district of Kerala, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The total value of the attached assets is Rs 117.87 crore.

The ED has taken over the probe in this alleged cheating and forgery case on the basis of a chargesheet filed by Bengaluru police CID, which had earlier taken over probe on the directions of the Supreme Court, it said.

