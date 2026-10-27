ED arrests Delhi-based agent in 'donkey route' case linked to Indians deported from US

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has arrested a Delhi-based ticketing agent in connection with the 'donkey route' case involving Indians deported from the United States in February 2025. The accused, identified as Tarun Khosla, was arrested on October 23 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. A special PMLA court has remanded him to ED custody until October 30.

Charing Rs 30 lakh to Rs 60 lakh

The ED's Jalandhar zonal office arrested Khosla as part of its ongoing investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Punjab and Haryana Police under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, formerly the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Emigration Act, 1983.

The investigation follows the deportation of more than 300 Indian nationals from the United States in February 2025 for allegedly entering the country illegally through the Mexico border.

ED said its investigation has revealed that "persons wishing to go to the USA were induced by agents and middlemen on the false promise of sending them through legal channels and were instead sent through the 'Donkey route', i.e., crossing the borders of several South and Central American countries illegally through dangerous routes with the help of local donkers and the mafia."

Such persons were charged about Rs 30 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, said the ED in a statement.

Previously, ED searches were conducted in this case on July 9, 2025, and July 11, 2025, at 19 locations wherein incriminating documents, records and digital devices and materials were found and recovered, including bogus immigration stamps and bogus visa stamps pertaining to Nicaragua and Ethiopia.

Tarun Khosla was key facilitator of donkey route network

The ED's investigation has revealed that Khosla allegedly played a key role in facilitating the donkey route network.

According to the agency, he worked with multiple agents in Punjab and Haryana who collected passports and money from people seeking to travel to the United States and handed them over to him in Delhi.

Khosla allegedly arranged visas and air tickets to transit countries in South America, including Guyana, Suriname, Ecuador and El Salvador. He then facilitated the movement of these individuals towards the US border through illegal and dangerous routes. The ED said he was a key decision-maker in determining the routes and the amount charged to each person.

With Khosla's arrest, the ED has identified three separate routes allegedly used for illegal entry into the United States.

Route A: air to El Salvador, road to Mexico, then to Tijuana and into the USA. Through this route, about Rs 35-40 lakh was charged per person. Route B: via Dubai or Addis Ababa to Guyana, then road through Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama jungle, Guatemala, Mexico, and Tijuana. About Rs 25-30 lakh was charged per person through this route. Route C (journey described by a deportee): Guyana, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and then the US border.

Khosla major player in Dunki route business

"Data retrieved from Khosla's seized mobile phones revealed his incriminating chats, indicating that he acted as an immigration clearance fixer. His chats with an international contact reveal on-ground coordination at foreign airports, including collection of money for immigration clearance, facilitation of tickets, handling of passengers, and payments in USD," said the federal agency.

Instructions such as "OK to Board" endorsements and coordination with airline and immigration personnel further established his operational control over transit arrangements, it said.

ED's investigation further revealed that Khosla is a major player in the said illegal business of the Dunki route, who used to make arrangements for sending persons to the USA through the illegal Dunki route, such as VISA clearance for South American countries, arranging fake and forged yellow fever vaccination certificates, booking tickets, and handling the donkers.

(With ANI inputs)

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