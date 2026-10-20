Ecosystem of terrorism must be dismantled firmly and collectively: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a strong stance against terrorism at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting and said terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to peace and development. He said it not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. He also added that terrorism radicalises societies and deprives youth of the opportunities they deserve.

There can be no justification for terrorism: Rajnath

“Therefore, there can be no justification for terrorism, no double standards in dealing with it, and no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be dismantled firmly and collectively,” he said. Notably, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, was also present during Rajnath Singh’s remarks against terrorism.

The Defence Minister emphasised that there can be no justification for terrorism. “There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism, and no place for those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled,” he said.

Rajnath says any further terrorist acts from Pakistan would invite stronger response

Reiterating India’s stand on cross-border terrorism, Rajnath Singh earlier on October 15 asserted that any further terrorist acts originating from Pakistan would invite an even stronger response. He also stressed that while India’s cultural ethos favoured dialogue, coexistence and peaceful resolution of disputes, its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Operation Sindoor, Balakot Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes weren’t just military operations; they symbolised a decisive shift in the nation’s approach, moving from diplomatic condemnation to proactive action aimed at rooting out terrorism by reaching its very source,” Singh earlier said.

He also termed strength and capability as essential to maintaining peace, and underlined that India hopes for peace, but remains prepared for war that sometimes becomes necessary to protect the nation.

We are fully prepared to confront any challenge: Rajnath

“Our commitment to peace remains steadfast, yet we are fully prepared to confront any challenge. Our goal is to build an India that, while advocating for peace, remains vigilant when it comes to security and is fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity, and national interests,” he said.

In the meantime, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Rajnath Singh met Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Sharing details of his meeting with Rosulzoda, Rajnath Singh said he underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan. In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "Delighted to meet HE Qohir Rosulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan at the commencement of SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe. Underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people to people links between India and Tajikistan.

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Rajnath Singh's stern message to Pakistan: 'Any new terror act will trigger even stronger response'