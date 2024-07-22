'Economic Survey highlights prevailing strengths, identifies areas of further growth': PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Economic Survey which was tabled by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. PM Modi said that the budget highlights the prevailing strengths of India's economy.Taking to social media platform X, the prime minister said, "The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our government has brought."

"It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat," PM added. According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, the Indian economy is on a forward direction and is demonstrating resilience amid the geopolitical challenges. The 476-page survey maintained that the Indian economy has consolidated its post-Covid recovery.

Furthermore, the survey asserted that the economy continues to expand. However, the document indicated global volatility and suggested that change is the only constant for a country with high growth aspirations. Drawing a comparison between the pre-Covid and post-Covid real GDP, the survey document highlighted a 20 per cent higher real GDP in 2023-24 than in 2019-20.

Six key policy focus areas in survey

Moreover, the Economic Survey has identified six key policy focus areas for the government that can help in achieving sustained economic growth. These areas include the skill gap, financing bottlenecks confronting MSMEs, managing India's green transition, tapping the full potential of the agriculture sector, the persistent China challenge and easing the compliance requirements.

Notably, the Economic Survey document is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. It is formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser. It gives insights into the state of the Indian economy along with various indicators of 2023-24 (April-March) and some outlook for the current year.

