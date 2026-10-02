ECI orders Special Drive after SIR to restore deleted voter names, enrol first-time young voters

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been completed to launch a Special Drive to ensure that eligible voters whose names were left out or deleted can get themselves enrolled again. The direction has been issued to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states. The exercise will focus particularly on voters who were left out during the SIR process, along with first-time and young voters.

What will happen after SIR

During the SIR exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) prepared an ASDD list covering voters who were Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate. The list was displayed at Panchayat Bhawans, municipal offices and BDO offices, besides being uploaded on the CEO's website.

After this, the draft electoral roll was published, followed by the claims and objections process. The final electoral roll was then released. The ECI has noted that when the final roll is compared with the electoral roll that existed before the SIR, several names have been deleted while some new names have also been added.

The Commission has emphasised that voter registration is a continuous process. The Special Drive is therefore aimed at identifying eligible people whose names were left out and helping them get enrolled again.

BLOs to compare pre-SIR and current electoral rolls

As part of the exercise, BLOs will compare the pre-SIR electoral roll with the current final roll. They will prepare a list of voters whose names appeared in the earlier roll but are missing from the current roll.

The identified voters will then be approached through house-to-house verification. BLOs will visit their homes, verify their eligibility and help eligible voters fill Form 6 for fresh enrolment. Each BLO has been directed to cover at least 20 to 25 such voters every week so that the exercise can be completed within one month.

First-time and young voters to be covered

The Special Drive will also focus on new and young electors. During house-to-house visits, if BLOs come across an eligible person who has not yet been enrolled or is a first-time voter, they will help the person fill Form 6. The exercise is intended to ensure that eligible voters who may have been missed during the SIR process do not remain outside the electoral roll.

Political parties to receive voter lists

The lists prepared by BLOs will also be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties. After the exercise, booth-wise lists will be provided by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to all political parties, giving them another opportunity to identify any eligible voter who may have been left out and facilitate their enrolment.

ERO to take final decision

BLOs will submit the complete list, filled Form 6 applications and their field verification reports to the concerned ERO. The final decision on enrolment will be taken by the ERO under the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Camps for easy submission of forms

Booth-level camps will be organised to make it easier for people to submit their forms. Special camps will also be organised for vulnerable and underserved groups, including people staying in night shelters, labour colonies and homeless and other disadvantaged sections.

Awareness campaign and daily monitoring

The CEOs, District Election Officers (DEOs) and EROs have also been directed to undertake awareness activities through schools and colleges, SVEEP programmes and press briefings to inform people about the Special Drive. The progress of the exercise will be reviewed on a daily basis at the CEO, DEO and ERO levels. The ECI has asked that necessary directions be issued to all DEOs, EROs and BLOs for implementation of the Special Drive.

Also Read:

Rahul Gandhi questions Form 6 modification amid SIR row, asks 'who at ECI ordered to make changes'