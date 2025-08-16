ECI defends transparent electoral roll process, highlights role of political parties and timely objections The commission also pointed out that political parties were actively involved throughout the electoral roll preparation process. However, it noted that many parties and their booth-level agents did not thoroughly examine the draft rolls during the designated period.

New Delhi:

In response to recent criticisms from political parties regarding alleged inaccuracies in electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released a comprehensive 10-point clarification on Saturday, reaffirming the transparency and integrity of the electoral roll preparation process.

The ECI emphasised that electoral rolls are compiled through a multi-stage, decentralised process with political party involvement at every step. The commission strongly criticised the practice of raising issues post-election, noting that any genuine concerns could have been addressed during the designated "Claims and Objections" period.

Here are the 10 key points outlined by the ECI:

1. Decentralised, law-governed system

India's electoral system for Parliamentary and Assembly elections is a decentralised structure, governed by legal provisions and executed at multiple administrative levels.

2. EROs and BLOs Responsible for Accuracy

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), typically Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), prepare and finalise electoral rolls with the support of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Both are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of voter data.

3. Public Access to Draft Rolls

After the draft rolls are prepared, they are published in both digital and physical formats. These are shared with all political parties and made available on the Election Commission’s website to ensure maximum transparency.

4. One-Month Window for Corrections

Once the draft is published, a one-month period is provided for electors and political parties to submit claims and objections regarding errors or omissions. This is the official window for correction before final rolls are issued.

5. Post-Publication Appeals Mechanism

After final rolls are released, a two-tier appeal process exists. The first appeal can be made to the District Magistrate (DM), and the second to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the respective State or Union Territory.

6. Transparency is Key

The Commission reiterated that transparency is the foundation of the electoral roll preparation process, and all procedures are conducted according to law and established rules.

7. Political Parties Failed to Act Timely

The ECI stated that some political parties and their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) failed to examine the draft rolls during the appropriate period and therefore missed the opportunity to flag errors.

8. Complaints Raised After the Fact

Some parties and individuals are now raising issues with electoral rolls from previous elections, despite having had ample opportunity to contest them during the designated correction phase.

9. Claims Must Be Timely and Through Proper Channels

The Commission stressed that the appropriate time to raise electoral roll concerns is during the Claims and Objections period. Timely action through the correct channels would have allowed EROs to address and rectify valid issues before elections.

10. ECI Welcomes Constructive Scrutiny

Finally, the Commission reiterated its openness to continuous scrutiny of electoral rolls. Input from parties and citizens is always welcome, as it contributes to cleansing and refining the electoral database.

ECI's message to stakeholders

“Utmost transparency is the hallmark of electoral roll preparation. If political parties or individuals had pointed out errors during the designated period, the responsible officers could have corrected them. Raising such issues after the elections undermines the integrity of the process,” the ECI said in a press release signed by Deputy Director P. Pawan.

The Election Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the sanctity of the electoral process and has encouraged political parties to be proactive and responsible participants during every stage of election preparation.