ECI announces biennial Rajya Sabha elections for Assam and Tamil Nadu, voting on June 19 The Election Commission of India has announced biennial Rajya Sabha elections for eight seats from Assam and Tamil Nadu, scheduled for June 19, 2025, with key dates set for nominations and scrutiny.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the schedule for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections to fill eight seats — two from Assam and six from Tamil Nadu. The elections will take place on June 19, 2025, following the completion of the current members' terms in June and July.

Key dates and details

The terms of Assam's Rajya Sabha members Birendra Prasad Baishya and Mission Ranjan Das, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will end on June 14, 2025. In Tamil Nadu, six members — Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), N. Chandrasekharan (AIADMK), M. Shanmugam and P. Wilson (DMK), and Vaiko (MDMK) — will retire on July 24, 2025.

The notification for the biennial election will be issued on June 2, with the last date for nominations set for June 9. Scrutiny of nominations will occur by June 10, and candidates can withdraw their names by June 12. Voting will be held on June 19, with the counting of votes also taking place on the same day.

COVID-19 guidelines

In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the ECI has assured that it will continue to monitor the situation and implement necessary health protocols for the safe conduct of the elections. The Commission emphasized that it will keep voters and candidates informed about any changes to the election process based on the evolving health guidelines.

Political landscape in Assam and Tamil Nadu

In Assam, the retirement of BJP members Baishya and Das will lead to the election of two new Rajya Sabha members. In Tamil Nadu, the retirement of six prominent leaders will trigger a reshuffling of the state's Rajya Sabha representation. These retirements include Anbumani Ramadoss from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), N. Chandrasekharan from AIADMK, and Vaiko from MDMK, along with Shanmugam and Wilson from DMK.

The biennial elections are pivotal for maintaining the democratic process of India's upper house. As the election nears, all eyes will be on the political parties and potential candidates, with the public awaiting a new chapter in Assam and Tamil Nadu’s political representation. The ECI's clear and transparent process ensures fair elections for these crucial seats.