EC bars DCP Rajesh Deo from election duty, says Shaheen Bagh shooter remark 'totally uncalled for'

Election Commission/File

The Election Commission on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Commissioner of Police over "undesirable statements" by Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch. The poll body's announcement comes just a day after Deo told the media that Shaheen Bagh shooter is a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"A warning shall be issued to Rajesh Deo & it shall be ensured that he is not assigned any work related to Delhi Elections," the Election Commission said in its letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police ahead of the February 8 assembly election in Delhi. The poll body said Deo's statement was "totally uncalled for" and his conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rajesh Deo had said: "During the investigation, Kapil Gurjar's phone was recovered and his photos with AAP's Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena have emerged." The officer said that Gurjar in his statement to the police said that he and his father joined AAP in early 2019. According to the police, Gurjar's father Gaje Singh contested the polls twice on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket (Jungpura in 2008 and Patparganj in 2012). "They both joined AAP in early 2019. He had even deleted his photos from the phone but the same was recovered after technical help," the officer had said.

The revelation was made by the Crime Branch which is interrogating Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village in east Delhi, who fired shots at Shaheen Bagh on February 1.