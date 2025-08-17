EC upholds list of 65 lakh voters removed from Bihar draft rolls following SC order The Election Commission released a list of 65 lakh voters deleted from Bihar's draft rolls, following the Supreme Court's directive, addressing privacy concerns and responding to allegations of irregularities.

New Delhi:

In a press conference held on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar clarified the Election Commission's (EC) actions regarding the deletion of names from Bihar's draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He confirmed that the list of approximately 65 lakh removed names has been posted on the websites of District Magistrates within 56 hours of the Supreme Court’s order. The list is searchable by Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, as mandated by the apex court.

Kumar emphasised that the court had not required the EC to share machine-readable lists, which could potentially breach voter privacy. He defended the timing of the SIR exercise, which took place just before the state’s Assembly elections, asserting that it was meant to address all existing shortcomings in the voter rolls.

The CEC responded to a question about allegations regarding “fake voters,” particularly those in panchayats and municipalities where house numbers were missing. He explained that such voters were previously allowed to register despite not having house numbers, due to the lack of proper house numbering systems. “To call them fake voters is wrong,” he asserted.

Addressing the timing of the revision, Kumar also pointed out that no claims or objections were raised during the draft roll stage in Maharashtra despite allegations of irregularities. He questioned why no election petition was filed after the elections in that state. On concerns about polling data discrepancies, Kumar said, “Repeated claims don’t make them true,” and highlighted that polling patterns do not change just because of claims.

The EC also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of "vote chori" during a press conference. Gandhi had shared photographs of voters and alleged irregularities in the election process. Kumar criticised Gandhi for making public voters’ photos without their consent and asked him to submit an affidavit within seven days providing proof or face a public apology.

As per the Supreme Court's August 14 order, the EC released the district-wise list of voters whose names were omitted and the reasons for their removal, including death, migration, or double registration. The list is accessible through the EC's official website, with a new link activated for easy access by voters.

