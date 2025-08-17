EC Press Conference: Poll body to address media amid Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' charge Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has launched his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar’s Sasaram against Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of Bihar assembly polls. RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has also joined him in the initiative.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission will today hold a press conference amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s voter list ‘malpractice’ allegations. The press conference will be held at 3 pm, the poll body announced on X. The agenda of the presser wasn’t revealed by the poll body but the report suggests the officials could reply over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ claims.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has launched his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar’s Sasaram against Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls in Bihar. RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has also joined him in the initiative. The 1300 kilometers journey will start from Sasaram and cover 25 districts across Bihar in 16 days. It will conclude with a grand rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

