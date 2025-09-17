ECI enhances EVM ballot design to improve experience ahead of Bihar polls; check revised guidelines For the first time, colour photographs of candidates will be printed on EVM ballot papers. Each candidate’s face will cover three-fourths of the photo space to enhance visibility.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced new guidelines to make Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ballot papers more readable and voter-friendly. These changes, effective starting with the upcoming Bihar elections, are part of a broader effort to streamline election procedures and ensure greater clarity for voters.

The key revisions focus on better visibility of candidate details and uniformity in the ballot paper design.

Revised guidelines for EVM ballot papers

- Colour photographs: For the first time, colour photographs of candidates will be printed on EVM ballot papers. Each candidate’s face will cover three-fourths of the photo space to enhance visibility

- Prominent serial numbers: Serial numbers for candidates and NOTA (None of the Above) will be printed in international Indian numerals, using a bold font size of 30 for clear readability

- Uniform font: Names of all candidates and NOTA will be printed in the same font type and size, large enough to ensure easy reading

- Paper quality and colour: Ballot papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper. For Assembly Elections, a specific pink-coloured paper with designated RGB values will be used

- Implementation: These updated EVM ballot papers will be introduced starting with the Bihar elections, marking a step forward in voter convenience and election transparency

Bihar Assembly Election

Bihar is set to witness Assembly elections in the upcoming months. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order. The objective of the intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER), enabling them to exercise their franchise.

The exercise has attracted a lot of criticism, with the Opposition alleging that it is being conducted by the poll body to benefit the BJP. Mahagathbandhan allies, including Congress and RJD, conducted ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ against the exercise.

ALSO READ