EC calls Bihar SIR 'accurate', says political parties making false allegations to discredit exercise The Election Commission, in its affidavit, stated that barring appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), the political parties and public-spirited individuals and organisations made no substantial contribution in ensuring that all eligible electors were included in the final electoral roll.

New Delhi:

Reacting strongly to various allegations by the political parties, the Election Commission on Thursday called the Bihar SIR "accurate" and told the Supreme Court that the petitioner political parties and NGOs are making "false allegations" to discredit the exercise.

The EC also told the Supreme Court that not a single appeal has been filed by any voter against name deletion since the publication of the final electoral roll and also denied the allegation of the petitioners that there was a "disproportionate exclusion of Muslims" from the final electoral roll of the state prepared after the months-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Communal approach should be deprecated: EC to SC

"This communal approach is to be deprecated," the poll panel said in a statement to the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, which noted the absence of political parties from the hearing due to rallies in the poll-bound state, stated that it expects the poll panel, as a responsible authority, to look into typographical errors and other mistakes in the final list of Bihar electoral roll prepared after the SIR exercise and come out with remedial measures.

Seeking dismissal of pleas challenging the June 24 decision of the poll panel to conduct the Bihar SIR, the EC said the petitioners have "ulterior motives" and are merely content with making "false allegations" to discredit the SIR exercise, final electoral roll and the ECI for electoral interest of political parties.

Political parties made no contribution to SIR: EC

"The approach of the political parties and the petitioners has been to accuse the ECI and attempt to point out errors in the SIR exercise. In contrast, the ECI not only appointed more than 90,000 BLOs, but also involved political parties and got BLAs appointed. The exercise was conducted on an H2H basis involving more than one visit. All relevant data was uploaded on the websites," it said.

Number of electors comes down by 47 lakh to 7.42 crore

On September 30, the EC, while publishing the final electoral list of the poll-bound Bihar, said the total number of electors has come down by nearly 47 lakh to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll from 7.89 crore before SIR.

The final figure has, however, increased by 17.87 lakh from 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on August 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters. While 21.53 lakh new electors have been added to the draft list, 3.66 lakh names have been removed, resulting in a net increase of 17.87 lakh.

With inputs from PTI