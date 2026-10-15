EC announces Special Summary Revision in 17 states, UTs to boost enrolment of eligible electors amid SIR row

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday directed 17 States and Union Territories to conduct a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. Significantly, the Special Summary Revision aims to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, correct errors in existing electoral roll entries and improve the accuracy of voter lists.

The EC said the revision will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The EC further added that the schedule for SSR in States and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is ongoing or has recently been completed will be announced later.

EC asks chief secretaries of all states to ensure adequate manpower for voter list revision process

The Election Commission has directed the Chief Secretaries of all states to ensure that adequate manpower and resources are provided to all officials involved in the voter list revision process—including the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), District Election Officer (DEO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), BLO Supervisors, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The EC said it shall be the responsibility of the ERO for the respective assembly constituency to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voter list and that no ineligible person is included.

Final electoral rolls to be published on January 4: EC

According to the schedule issued by the EC, the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will be completed by November 2, 2026 and the integrated draft electoral rolls will then be published on November 12. After this, the voters will be given a window from November 12 to December 11 to file claims and objections regarding the draft rolls and the disposal of these claims and objections is scheduled to be completed by December 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.

Why is Special Summary Revision significant?

The notification from the EC comes hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the ECI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Moreover, the order from the EC comes at a time when protests are happening across the country over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. And the Opposition parties are raising concerns about the deletion of names during the exercise, and one point of dispute has been the additional declaration that applicants had to submit with Form 6 while SIR was underway.

Apart from this, the Opposition, INDIA bloc parties, and the youth group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are protesting in the national capital and have demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

As per the notice by the Commission, UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are among 17 states where Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls will be held. It should be noted that the term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 22 next year, while the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies end on different dates in March 2027.

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