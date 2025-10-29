EC activates National Voter Helpline, 36 state and district-level helplines to address queries of citizens The EC has also issued instructions to each State/UT and District to set up its own State Contact Centre (SCC) and District Contact Centre (DCC) respectively, to ensure timely and localised responses.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Wednesday activated the National Voter Helpline and all 36 State and District-level helplines with an aim to address all queries/grievances of citizens. The EC also launched ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility using which citizens can directly contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the feature available on the ECINET platform.

EC launches ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility

The EC said it encourages all voters to use the ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ and the dedicated Voter Helpline Number – 1950 facilities for all election-related information, feedback, suggestions, and complaints for prompt and transparent resolution of their concerns.

“Citizens can also connect with Election Officials using the ECINet App. ECI has directed all CEOs, DEOs, EROs to regularly monitor the progress and ensure speedy disposal of the requests of the users within 48 hours,” the poll body said.

The EC said these facilities are in addition to the existing mechanisms for addressing election related grievances and added that the citizens can also send email to complaints@eci.gov.in.

EC says National Contact Centre will serve as central helpline

In a statement, the EC said the National Contact Centre (NCC) will serve as the central helpline for all states and Union Territories. “It operates daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM through toll-free number 1800-11-1950. Calls are handled by trained executives who assist citizens and other stakeholders with electoral services and queries,” the EC said.

The EC has also issued instructions to each State/UT and District to set up its own State Contact Centre (SCC) and District Contact Centre (DCC) respectively, to ensure timely and localised responses. “These centres operate during office hours on all working days throughout the year, providing assistance in the regional languages of the State/UT,” the EC said.

The Election Commission said all complaints and queries are recorded and tracked through the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0).