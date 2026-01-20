Easy Jamabandi: Punjab govt's initiative for providing hassle-free land record services The portal enables people of the state to avail services like 'WhatsApp te Jamabandi' (getting Jamabandi via WhatsApp), Online 'Intkal' (mutation) seva, 'Rapat' entry, and 'fard badar' (correction of land records).

Chandigarh:

To root out corruption in revenue services, the Punjab government launched the 'easy jamabandi portal'. The initiative, which launched the 'Easy Registration' project, has dismantled the 'Patwari culture' in the state. This portal eliminates the need to visit a 'Patwari' or revenue officer, stand in queues, or pay bribes for land records. With the launch of this portal, people can easily get a copy of 'Jamabandi' for free by simply visiting the 'easy Jamabandi' website and providing their details. Moreover, this is digitally signed and has a QR code, which can be scanned by anyone to verify the land record.



99% land records digitised



As part of this initiative, the state government has digitised land records for 99 per cent of villages in Punjab. All those land records can be availed through the 'easy jamabandi portal'. Additionally, the process of mutation has become easier, and updating ownership after buying land or inheriting property is now seamless, as 'Patwaris' cannot create obstacles. Earlier, the process involved months of running.



Automatic mutation in 30 days



If anyone registers their deed, the mutation will happen automatically within 30 days, and in case of inheritance, they can submit a request for mutation online on the 'easy jamabandi website', and the same is completed within a strict 30-day time limit, after which they will get a WhatsApp update at every stage of the process.



Correction of land records



With the launch of this portal, people no longer need to visit government offices to correct errors in land records (e.g., name spelling). People can submit a simple form online with the required documents, and the portal processes the application within 15 days. This process requires a nominal application fee, payable online.



Under this portal, there is also an option of 'Jamabandi layi Subscribe karo' (subscribe to your land records) service that protects land ownership, especially for NRIs. This has been launched as many land records were earlier altered without the owner's knowledge, and often they would find out years later, after which they had to endure long-delayed legal struggles in courts to get them corrected.



