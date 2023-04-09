'May this special occasion deepen spirit of harmony in society': PM Modi extends Easter greetings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes people on Easter.

Easter 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the people and hoped that the special occasion would deepen the spirit of harmony in society. PM Modi also remembered the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on the occasion of Easter.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He further wished that the occasion inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. “Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu also people on the occasion of Easter and remembered the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice given by Jesus. She further said that Easter is a symbol of love and compassion.

"Easter greetings to all citizens especially to the Christian community. Easter is a symbol of love and compassion. Jesus gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. Let us spread love and harmony by adopting ideals of Lord Jesus,' the President tweeted.

Other leaders on Easter

Several other leaders took to Twitter as well to extend their greeting to the people on the occasion of Easter.

Midnight Easter prayers held in churches

Midnight Easter prayers were held at various churches in the country. Several people assembled at different churces across the contry to offer midnight prayers. Easter prayers were held at the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kochi, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi and others. Devotees also lit the candles while they offered prayers. They were seen holding candlelight inside the churches. The Cathedral Church was decorated with lights giving an appearance as if the entire holy structure is glowing with a hue of orange and red.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Cardinal George Alencherry lead the midnight mass.While addressing the mass, Alencherry said, "The Messiah rose for mankind. The resurrection of the Messiah is the triumph of mankind." "The ministry of the Lord is the ministry that gives life and that is what we must continue".Praying for peace and harmony, Alencherry said, "Along with the Messiah comes the gift of God. Christians should think about glory. We should be able to cultivate a culture of purpose and life.""May there be peace in the church, in the family, and in the world," he added.

Father Walter De Sa from a church in Goa explained the significance of Easter candles."We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This is the event we celebrate at late night. The new fire symbolizes our purification and newness of life. With this new fire we will light the candles which we call the Easter candles representing the Lord as He has said I am the Light of the World," he said.

About Easter

The day celebrates the return of Christ, who offered himself as a sacrifice for humanity's sins. The resurrection establishes him as God's genuine son, having vanquished evil and death before rising to heaven.

According to the New Testament of the Bible, Easter happens three days after the crucifixion of Jesus by Romans and culminates in the “Passion of Christ”. This event commences with a 40-day period of fasting called Lent and culminates in the Holy Week.

People celebrate Easter with chocolate-filled eggs and bunnies. Several churches begin Easter celebrations in the late hours of Saturday with an Easter Vigil, a religious ceremony. There are also non-religious events, which include the tradition of Easter eggs, which signify fertility and birth, as well as the Easter bunny, who brings chocolates and sweets to children on Sunday morning.

