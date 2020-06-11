Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: No need to panic, says National Centre for Seismology; measures listed for states

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

Frequent earthquakes in Delhi-NCR have left many on tenterhooks. However, the National Centre for Seismology has said that there is no need to panic with tespect to the recent seismic activities in the region. "But it is important to undertake preparedness and mitigation measures to reduce the earthquake risk, the Director of NCS Dr. BK Bansal has said. Dr. Bansal was speaking at a meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to discuss the various mitigation and preparedness measures to reduce the earthquake risk in Delhi-NCR region.

He informed that given the seismic history of Delhi and its vicinity, the occurence of minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR is not unusual. However, there is no proven technology in the world wherein earthquakes are predicted with certainty in terms of location, time and magnitude.

Meanwhile, the NDA has requested the state to follow a number of measures. These include ensuring compliance of building bylaws to make upcoming constructions earthquake resilient and to avoid addition of vulnerable building stock. The states have also been asked to identify the vulnerable priority structures, especially lifeline buildings, and retrofit them. Private buildings should also be retrofitted to reduce the risk in a phased manner wherever required. Also, the states are also advised to conduct regular mock exercises to deal with earthquakes in future and come out with SOPs for immediate response after an earthquake. They have also been advised to undertake public awareness programmes regarding do's and don'ts with regard to earthquakes.

