Image Source : PTI PHOTO Earthquake jolts Uttarakhand

A medium-intensity earthquake shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

The quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 am. It was epicentred near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district and was at a depth of 10 km, the SEOC said.

The tremors were felt in Munsyari, Pangal, Thal, Nachni, Askot and Dharchula in Pithorogarh district and also parts of Almora, Champawat, and Bageshwar district.

However, there was no report of any damage to life and property, the SEOC said quoting Pithoragarh District Magistate V K Jogdande.