Earthquake hits Haryana, tremors felt in Jhajjar

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana early on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake tremors were felt at 6:08 am today.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 42 km south west of Jhajjar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 18-05-2022, 06:08:01 IST, Lat: 28.30 & Long: 76.40, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 42km SW of Jhajjar, Haryana," the notification read.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier this week, two earthquakes of 3.9 magnitude each hit Meghalaya and Assam in less than 24 hours.

The first quake, recorded at 9.47 pm on Sunday, had its epicentre in Nongpoh area of Meghalaya at a depth of 12 km, the second in Nagaon of Assam at a depth of 55 km.

According to the reports, tremors were felt in parts of central and northern Assam after the second quake jolted the state at 3.22 pm on Monday.

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received in either of the quake, officials said.

