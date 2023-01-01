Sunday, January 01, 2023
     
Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude strikes Delhi-NCR; epicenter in Haryana

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2023 8:09 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude strikes Delhi-NCR; epicenter in Haryana.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday (January 1), according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 3.8 occured at North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at around 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. 

"The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said. 

