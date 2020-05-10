Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Delhi

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2020 14:24 IST
A minor earthquake struck Delhi-Noida and adjoining areas on Sunday afternoon. Earthquake tremors were mild in nature and there have been no reports of any loss due to tremors. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Delhi, news agency ANI reported. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed M 5.3 earthquake - 127km WSW of Aksu, China at the time of writing of this report.

Earlier, strong winds and dust storm swept Delhi and Noida area bringing the temperature down. Strong winds were followed by little drizzle. 

