Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Delhi

Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

A minor earthquake struck Delhi-Noida and adjoining areas on Sunday afternoon. Earthquake tremors were mild in nature and there have been no reports of any loss due to tremors. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Delhi, news agency ANI reported. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed M 5.3 earthquake - 127km WSW of Aksu, China at the time of writing of this report.

Earlier, strong winds and dust storm swept Delhi and Noida area bringing the temperature down. Strong winds were followed by little drizzle.

More to follow...

