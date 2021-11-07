Sunday, November 07, 2021
     
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Sikkim

The quake was reported at 9.50 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 18 km east-southeast of Gangtok, Sikkim, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2021 23:05 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Sikkim on Sunday. The quake was reported at 9.50 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 18 km east-southeast of Gangtok, Sikkim, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the northern parts of neighbouring West Bengal, local people said.

The depth of the quake was 6 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.  

