Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Sikkim

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Earthquake hits Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Sikkim on Sunday. The quake was reported at 9.50 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 18 km east-southeast of Gangtok, Sikkim, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the northern parts of neighbouring West Bengal, local people said.

The depth of the quake was 6 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

ALSO READ: Earthquake hits Haryana

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Gujarat

Latest India News