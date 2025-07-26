Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Andaman Sea This is the second seismic event in the region this month. On July 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 had also been recorded in the Andaman Sea, with similar depth and coordinates slightly west of Saturday’s tremor.

A mild earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers with the epicenter located at latitude 9.36°N and longitude 94.31°E.

The NCS shared the details in a post on X, stating, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 25/07/2025 18:27:11 IST, Lat: 9.36 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the quake.

Second tremor in July in the same region

This is the second seismic event in the region this month. On July 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 had also been recorded in the Andaman Sea, with similar depth and coordinates slightly west of Saturday’s tremor.

That quake occurred at 6:44 pm IST at a depth of 10 kilometers (Lat: 9.47°N, Long: 93.93°E), as per the NCS. Authorities continue to monitor the region, which lies in a seismically active zone along the boundary of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

More details are awaited in this regard.