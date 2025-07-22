Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Haryana's Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude was recorded at 6 am, with Faridabad as its epicentre.

Faridabad:

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning after an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Faridabad in Haryana, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Fortunately, no damage to life or property has been reported so far from the location.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6 am, with Faridabad as its epicentre. The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km below the surface at latitude 28.29 degrees north and longitude 72.21 degrees east.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana."

Back-to-back earthquakes in Delhi-NCR

In recent weeks, the Delhi region has witnessed multiple earthquakes, raising alarm among residents. Particularly on July 10 and 11, notable tremors were recorded near Jhajjar in Haryana, close to Delhi. A 4.4 magnitude quake hit on the morning of July 10, followed by another of 3.7 magnitude the next evening. Both tremors were widely felt across Delhi-NCR, including areas like Gurugram, Rohtak, and Noida. Although there were no reports of serious damage or injuries, the incidents have left people anxious and underscored the seismic risks facing the area.

Delhi is prone to earthquakes

People should take note that the national capital is prone to earthquakes and falls in Zone IV of seismically active areas of the country, which is the second highest category.

In recent years, the Delhi-NCR has witnessed several magnitude 4 earthquakes. In 2022, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit Delhi’s neighbouring state, Haryana. It was a shallow quake but did not cause much damage to the state. It is significant to note that Delhi has not recorded an earthquake above magnitude 5 in the last 10 years, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

Also Read:

Also Read: