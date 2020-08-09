Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits eastern Xizang-India border region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Eastern Xizang-India Border Region today at 2:20 pm.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2020 15:47 IST
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits eastern Xizang-India border region
Image Source : PTI

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits eastern Xizang-India border region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Eastern Xizang-India Border Region on Sunday. According to the Delhi-based National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place at 2:20 pm. There was no report of casualties or damage to properties.

Earlier in July, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet with the epicentre located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu. No properties were damaged and none injured.

