Image Source : PTI Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits eastern Xizang-India border region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Eastern Xizang-India Border Region on Sunday. According to the Delhi-based National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place at 2:20 pm. There was no report of casualties or damage to properties.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Eastern Xizang-India Border Region today at 2:20 pm: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/bZG6z7W9VG — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Earlier in July, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet with the epicentre located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu. No properties were damaged and none injured.

