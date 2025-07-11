Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR for second time in two days, tremors felt in Noida, Gurugram The epicentre of the quake was in Haryana's Jhajjar. This was the second earthquake that hit the National Capital Region (NCR) in two days.

New Delhi:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Delhi on Friday evening around 7:49 pm. According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km with the epicentre being in Haryana's Jhajjar. "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS posted on X. The tremors were also felt in a few regions in Haryana, including Rohtak.

Tremors felt second time in two days

This was the second earthquake that hit the National Capital Region (NCR) in two days. An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar on Thursday morning. The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake had struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said. Besides Jhajjar, the tremors were felt in neighbouring Rohtak and Gurugram districts, Panipat, Hisar and Meerut.

Why do earthquakes occur?

Earthquakes are typically caused by the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates. The planet’s crust is divided into seven major plates that constantly shift. When these plates collide or slide along fault lines, stress builds up and is released in the form of seismic energy, causing the ground to shake.

The Himalayan region, including Nepal and parts of northern India, lies along the collision boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world.

ALSO READ: Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, tremors felt in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad